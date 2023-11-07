Cristina Morales says she’s ready for Janet Todd after one round destruction of ‘Supergirl’

30-year-old Spanish kickboxing veteran Cristina Morales is elated following her victory over a bright young Thai star - so much so that she’s feeling ever so confident in seeking a world title shot in the very near future.

Morales took care of business against Thai striking prodigy Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak, and won via first-round technical knockout. The two met at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which went down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, November 4th.

After the fight, Morales said she wants to stay active moving forward, but most importantly, that she was eyeing a showdown with ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet ‘JT’ Todd.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview, Morales said she was ready for Todd.

The 30-year-old stated:

“The first dream is to stay here at ONE Championship and the second dream is for the world title. It is important for people to know who I am, Cristina Morales, that I am ready for a fight with Janet Todd.”

Todd is currently out of commission for the time being, due to undisclosed reasons. That is why ONE Championship has decided to introduce an interim world title belt, which will be up for grabs this December between Thai star ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja and French-Algerian kickboxing veteran, Anissa Meksen.

Todd is expected to return to unify the belts against the winner of this contest.

As for Morales, the Spaniard says she is on cloud nine following her victory over ‘Supergirl,’ which also saw her bag a hefty US $50,000 performance bonus. Furthermore, Morales says she is content with waiting until ONE Championship calls her up for another go.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade via replay on demand on Amazon Prime Video.