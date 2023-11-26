“Croke Park has to happen” - Eddie Hearn lauds Katie Taylor's triumph in Dublin, making her two-division undisputed champion

Six months after suffering the first defeat of her career, Katie Taylor has bounced back with the biggest win of her life.

Taylor defeated Chantelle Cameron in the big rematch by majority decision, the same method of victory Cameron earned in the first fight. Both fights took place in Taylor's home country, Ireland.

Following the win, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn spoke on behalf of the Irish fighter, claiming bigger fights were on the horizon for the champion.

Standing next to Katie Taylor, the new unified light-welterweight champion, Hearn said:

"Katie Taylor is a two-division undisputed champion. The greatest night in the history of her career. And I'll tell you something now... for everybody out there, everybody in Ireland, the Irish government: Croke Park has to happen! She's done everything for this sport [and] everything for this country."

Per Hearn's statement, Croke Park is the home of the Gaelic Athletic Association, an Irish international sport organization. It is largely considered the national stadium of Ireland with many major Irish sporting events taking place within its walls.

After defeating Cameron, a trilogy fight seems likely to be in Taylor's future, though it is unclear whether or not the fight will take place at Croke Park.

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron 2 result

Shortly after losing a high-profile bout against Chantelle Cameron, Katie Taylor attempted to re-create the event and redeem herself in front of her hometown crowd. She was successful in her second attempt, besting Cameron by majority decision.

Taylor's narrow defeat nearly mirrored the first contest, a fight that was just as competitive. The two fighters displayed through two fights the razor-thin skill gap between each other.

A trilogy bout would appear to be upcoming for both women, as each secured a majority decision victory over the other. Both women are champions in separate divisions while competing for the light-welterweight title, making the winner of each fight a two-division champion.

With the recent victory, Taylor is the current light welterweight belt holder. Despite Hearn's urges, both fighters' futures are currently unknown.