"Currency of Shaitan" - Andrew Tate's "sodomy" reference after World Bank bans financing to Uganda has fans mocking USD

Andrew Tate gave his opinions on the World Bank banning financing Uganda due to their 'anti-gay' laws, and fans began criticizing the American dollar.
The World Bank recently announced that it would stop sending funds to Uganda to aid them financially due to its adoption of the Anti-Homosexuality Act. According to a new law passed in Uganda, capital punishment will be used against people found indulging in same-s*x relationships. 'Cobra' Tate reacted to the news saying:
"Dollars are backed by sodomy."
Here's what the fans had to say about it:
"The world powers too are backed with sodomy."
One user said:
"Theirs a clear agenda, anyone with eyes can see."
Another user said:
"uganda escaping the matrix good for them"
Another user had this to say about the American Dollar:
"Dollar is the currency of Shaitan"
One user criticized the World Bank:
"And of all institutions, it's @WorldBank, such a horrific disgrace."
One user praised the African nation:
"Uganda is choosing to keep their s**t together. And I salute them for that!"
Andrew Tate reveals his net worth and talks about how happy he was to find 'free money' in his pocket
Andrew Tate is a former world kickboxing champion turned social media influencer. But he also claims to own a number of businesses and has a subscription-based website where he essentially shows people how to earn money. However, his net worth has always been something that has never been confirmed. In a recent tweet, he revealed his net worth:
"I’m worth 500M but I just found 6 x 500 euro notes in some jeans I haven’t worn in ages and I’m super happy. 3 grand! For free! You can take the boy out the street…."
The point of the tweet was not to tell people how much he is worth but to remind them that he too came from humble beginnings. If Andrew Tate is worth 500 million as he claims, three thousand dollars is nothing for him. However, as someone who was not very well off growing up, seeing that kind of money made him as happy as a little kid.