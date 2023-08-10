"Currency of Shaitan" - Andrew Tate's "sodomy" reference after World Bank bans financing to Uganda has fans mocking USD

Andrew Tate gave his opinions on the World Bank banning financing Uganda due to their 'anti-gay' laws, and fans began criticizing the American dollar.

The World Bank recently announced that it would stop sending funds to Uganda to aid them financially due to its adoption of the Anti-Homosexuality Act. According to a new law passed in Uganda, capital punishment will be used against people found indulging in same-s*x relationships. 'Cobra' Tate reacted to the news saying:

"Dollars are backed by sodomy."

Here's what the fans had to say about it:

"The world powers too are backed with sodomy."

Somtochukwu @iego_i @Cobratate @jacksonhinklle The world powers too are backed with sodomy.

One user said:

"Theirs a clear agenda, anyone with eyes can see."

Top G @becomeTopG @Cobratate Theirs a clear agenda, anyone with eyes can see.

Another user said:

"uganda escaping the matrix good for them"

thegreatLUCY.eth |🌟| @psychedelicflyn @Cobratate uganda escaping the matrix good for them

Another user had this to say about the American Dollar:

"Dollar is the currency of Shaitan"

Pinina.cro @PininaCro @Cobratate Dollar is the currency of Shaitan 🤬

One user criticized the World Bank:

"And of all institutions, it's @WorldBank, such a horrific disgrace."

LS Andre @GreatLigo @Cobratate And of all institutions, it's @WorldBank, such a horrific disgrace.

One user praised the African nation:

"Uganda is choosing to keep their s**t together. And I salute them for that!"

Edward @Zblboul @Cobratate Uganda is choosing to keep their shit together. And I salute them for that!

Biased Man @MOST_Biased @Cobratate Uganda should invest in Crypto

The Wizard @WizardOfEcom @Cobratate What has the world gotten to, I feel ill living in this generation, who agrees

Living OG @LivngOG @Cobratate Check out the woke credit score the WEF. is pushing onto companies and cutting their funding for not adhering to the work agenda!

Yumi @liberty_dao @Cobratate It’s there country, they can govern it however they want

Ricky Brightwell @brightwell2013 @Cobratate Little by little,



Piece by piece,



They continue to expose themselves for the vile and evil individuals they are.

Loopy @LoopyGit ‍ @Cobratate Western world should aspire to be like that

SK @SK_PACT @Cobratate Not what US war veterans died for this is due to the corrupt leaders in office right now and their time is coming to an end. Not what the dollar stand for or backed by G..

Andrew Tate reveals his net worth and talks about how happy he was to find 'free money' in his pocket

Andrew Tate is a former world kickboxing champion turned social media influencer. But he also claims to own a number of businesses and has a subscription-based website where he essentially shows people how to earn money. However, his net worth has always been something that has never been confirmed. In a recent tweet, he revealed his net worth:

"I’m worth 500M but I just found 6 x 500 euro notes in some jeans I haven’t worn in ages and I’m super happy. 3 grand! For free! You can take the boy out the street…."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate I’m worth 500M but I just found 6 x 500 euro notes in some jeans I haven’t worn in ages and I’m super happy.



3 grand! For free!



You can take the boy out the street….

The point of the tweet was not to tell people how much he is worth but to remind them that he too came from humble beginnings. If Andrew Tate is worth 500 million as he claims, three thousand dollars is nothing for him. However, as someone who was not very well off growing up, seeing that kind of money made him as happy as a little kid.