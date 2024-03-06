"Cut my pay in half" - Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz recounts heated contract talks with UFC prior to fight with Vitor Belfort

Tito Ortiz recently recounted the heated contract talks he had with the UFC prior to his bout with Vitor Belfort.

Despite being one of the promotion's biggest stars, 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' was constantly at odds with Dana White regarding fighter pay. They had a well-documented feud that even saw them argue during a post-event press conference.

During his appearance on MMA legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's Jaxxon Podcast, the former light heavyweight champion recounted what the negotiations were like prior to his bout with Belfort at UFC 51. It was the final bout on his deal and he mentioned that he bet on himself rather than folding when the promotion began providing more pressure for him to re-sign. He said:

"If I lost to Vitor Belfort, they were gonna cut my pay in half and I said, 'Fu** it, no. I will put money on myself right now and I'll wait until I beat him. When I beat him, then we'll re-sign'...At the end of the fight when I win, I run up to the very top and wave my fu**ing flag and just saying, 'Thank you', cause I fu**ing did it."

Ortiz's decision paid off as he went on to earn a split-decision win over 'The Phenom' and re-signed with the UFC.

Tito Ortiz and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recount how they became friends

Tito Ortiz and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson were two of the top light heavyweights in the world during their prime and recently reflected on how their longtime friendship began.

During the aforementioned episode, 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' recounted seeing Jackson walking home and recognized who he was. He mentioned that he immediately offered him a ride home the two became friends after that. 'Rampage' also went on to add that this led to a deal he made with Ortiz, as he said:

"Bro, I was broke as fu**, man. Then later on, you know, I need a car and Tito [Ortiz]...He hooked me up, he sold me the Expedition...I still had that car for years."