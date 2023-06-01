Cyborg says sky’s the limit for Joshua Pacio: “He can grow much better”

Joshua Pacio’s heart and passion have won him millions of fans worldwide, and that set of admirers includes fellow professional MMA athlete, Cris Cyborg.

Pacio, a five-time ONE strawweight world champion, decided to seek fresher avenues to evolve his game in the United States after ending ties with longtime gym, Team Lakay, this past March.

One of the stops that was on his route was Cyborg’s private gym in Huntington Beach, California. The pair, alongside Eduard Folayang, shared the mats together, testing one another’s arsenal while exchanging tips for improvement.

Needless to say, the Bellator women’s featherweight champion was impressed with just how talented Joshua Pacio truly is. What’s even scarier is that the 37-year-old is of the opinion that the strawweight dynamite still has plenty of room for growth.

Speaking in an interview with The MMA Superfan, the Brazilian had this to say:

“Yes, I believe he [Joshua Pacio] can grow much better and learn a lot every day.”

Watch the full interview below:

Pacio first arrived at the doors of ONE Championship as a 20-year-old phenom, known for his unorthodox striking with extensive knowledge in wushu and kickboxing.

And while he has showcased that fraction of his arsenal during his tenure, picking up four KO/TKO wins, ‘The Passion’s’ ability to learn, grow, and adapt has seen him evolve into one of the most well-rounded fighters competing out of Team Lakay.

Unfortunately, after dropping his 26-pound world title – his first defeat at home – to Jarred Brooks at ONE 164 in Manila last year, Joshua Pacio decided to step out of his comfort zone to continue his evolution with an eye on the strawweight crown.

There hasn’t been any confirmation on whether he will contest for the world title next. However, if he does receive the opportunity, fans can expect him to showcase a better overall game than in his last outing.

Poll : 0 votes