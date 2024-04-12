"Damn right" - Liam Harrison says anything could happen in Denver superfight between Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty

'Hitman' Liam Harrison has chosen his words carefully about Jonathan Haggerty's super fight with Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The bantamweight Muay Thai division is by far the most competitive in ONE Championship. At the moment, 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty holds the divisional crown after upsetting long-reigning world champion Nong-O Hama last year.

Many thought Haggerty had little to no chance of beating the Thai legend, including former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison, but they were all proven wrong.

Haggerty is now set to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, in one of the featured fights at ONE 168: Denver.

Answering some fan questions on his Instagram list this week - number 10 to 12 specifically -'Hitman' shared his thoughts about the possibility of Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, retaining his Muay Thai belt on Sept. 6 at Ball Arena.

Harrison said:

"If he beats Superlek is he the man..no f***in doubt. Do I think that happens prob not. Could he prove me wrong, damn right."

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public starting April 24, 10 am Mountain Time.

"Get out there and make things happen" - Liam Harrison is thrilled to make his return after being sidelined by an injury

'Hitman' Liam Harrison is on the path to greatness after overcoming adversity over the last months.

Getting injured in a sport like Muay Thai while at the height of your career, can be truly debilitating for an athlete. Of course, Harrison has had his moments of doubt as he re-learned how to get into fight shape after his knee surgery.

But he never gave up hope. He worked very hard to recover despite the setbacks and is now on the verge of fighting again this June 7 at ONE 167 at Impact Arena.

Harrison will face Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano in his first fight since suffering a brutal knee injury in August 2022.

Although he may not achieve world title glory this year or the next, the type of legacy he wants to leave behind before retiring is one where he can help others navigate through their adversity and find success.

The message he shares with the younger generation today is:

"You gotta make this happen, get out there and make things happen. And that is massively important in any walk of life. It don't matter who you are or what you do, you've got to get after it, you got to chase it, you got to make it happen for yourself."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

