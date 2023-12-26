Dan Hooker gives a three-word reaction to Islam Makhachev's "IV bag" retort

Dan Hooker took to Twitter to react to Islam Makhachev's recent comment on the IV infusion controversy.

Makhachev, who generally prefers to maintain a stoic appearance similar to his friend and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, finally decided to mock Hooker for the accusation on Monday.

The Dagestani shared a picture of him submitting 'Hangman' during their fight with the caption:

"My IV bag"

In response, Hooker wished Makhachev 'Merry Christmas', but with an expletive and a kissing emoji.

"Merry Christmas b*tch"

The two locked horns in a lightweight contest at UFC 267, which ended in Islam Makhachev finishing Hooker with a kimura lock in the first round. He went on to win the 155 lbs. title two fights later, submitting Charles Oliveira with an arm-triangle choke in Round 2.

What is the beef between Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker?

Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker have been publicly feuding for a while, where the Kiwi has often been more vocal than the other.

After Makhachev's successful title defense against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284, a friend and fellow City Kickboxing fighter, Dan Hooker accused the lightweight champion of using an IV drip to rehydrate.

Hooker labeled it as "cheating" in an initial tweet, after which several CKB members made similar statements on the matter.

Check out Hooker's tweet below:

As per USADA, intravenous infusions are banned for both in-competition and out-of-competition situations if the volume exceeds 100 ml within a 12-hour period. However, Therapeutic Use Exemptions are allowed for medical purposes.

Responding to the accusations, Islam Makhachev told Red Corner MMA in February that he was tested four times before and after the fight, all of which he passed with flying colors.

"The UFC works with the expert organization USADA. Before and after the fight I was tested four times in total. Somebody posted a picture with a bruise on my vein.

"Australia has its own commission that takes blood samples during fight week. They took my blood on Wednesday and I had a UFC photoshoot on Thursday. Fighters are trying to push a narrative, but the UFC and USADA have no issues with me."

Check out Makhachev's comments below (01:44):

USADA has a two-year suspension policy in place for any fighter who violates the rules of substance intake.