Dan Hooker shares post-surgery footage of injured hand that forced UFC 313 exit, fans react: "Broke his hand or put it into a deli meat slicer?"

MMA fans across the world have taken notice of Dan Hooker's injured hand following surgery. While some extended their support, others were shocked by the sight of Hooker's wounded hand.

Ad

Hooker was set to feature in a highly anticipated lightweight bout against former BMF champion Justin Gaethje in the co-main event of UFC 313, which took place this past weekend at the T-Mobile Arena. However, the Kiwi injured his hand during a sparring session, forcing Rafael Fiziev to step up on short notice and face Gaethje in a rematch.

Last week, Hooker informed about his hand operation on social media. The 35-year-old recently shared clips of his hand's post-surgery appearance on his Instagram stories. The video was shared by MMA Orbit, which wrote:

Ad

Trending

''Dan Hooker shares footage of the current state of his broken hand which forced him out of his #UFC313 bout with Justin Gaethje.''

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the post below:

Screenshot of MMA Orbit's X post

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions. One of them wrote:

Ad

''Broke his hand or put it into a deli meat slicer?''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another one stated:

''WTF was he doing when he broke his hand? That looks like it’ll open up during his next fight. That’s a brutal scar.''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans wrote:

''I don’t think you’ll be able to fight again with a hand ready to explode.''

''Bro is just gonna break it again and pull out of another fight and waste other's time and money.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]

Hooker (24-12) is currently on a three-fight win streak. 'The Hangman' previously broke his arm during his split decision win against Jalin Turner at UFC 290 in 2023. After sitting on the sidelines for a year, Hooker returned to the octagon at UFC 305 and secured a split decision win against Mateusz Gamrot.

Ad

Dan Hooker wants Arman Tsarukyan next

Dan Hooker has set his eyes on Arman Tsarukyan for his UFC return after recovering from his hand injury. Notably, Tsarukyan also withdrew himself from the title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 after suffering from a back injury.

In an interview with Sky Sports New Zealand, Hooker accused Tsarukyan of inappropriate behavior with Nina-Marie Daniele and called him out for a potential fight at UFC 317, saying:

Ad

''He [Tsarukyan] come at me this week but yeah, if you go back, he does an interview with Nina Drama where he’s actually creeping on her...Like, this kid is unreal bro but, another loss for him. I’d like to fight him when I come back, International Fight Week, I’ll kick Arman right in the monobrow. He waxes it, we all know that. Let it grow out son.”

Ad

Check out Dan Hooker's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.