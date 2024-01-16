"Dana fanboys on critical levels of copium" - Case study on Francis Ngannou at Harvard Business School has fans abuzz

Francis Ngannou's inspiring fight career has reached another level. As Ngannou's journey from homeless to UFC champion has been well documented, the latest chapter in his career has become just as intriguing. After briefly being criticized for his contract dispute with the UFC, Ngannou has realized an exponential increase in success by signing with the PFL and becoming a professional boxer.

Recently, fans have discovered that Anita Elberse — a professor of business administration at the Harvard Business School who specializes in sports and media entertainment — has written and published a case study on Ngannou's career journey.

Expand Tweet

With the case study, fans recognized another accomplishment in Ngannou's legacy while noting the impact 'The Predator' has made on the wider sports community.

Fans claimed the case study 'proved' Ngannou's success with scientific evidence, thus ending his feud with UFC CEO Dana White.

Fan reacting to Ngannou's case study [via r/ufc on Reddit]

Other fans commented:

"Man bet on himself and hit the jackpot"

"I really hope Francis inspires other fighters to stand up to the UFC, dude is an inspiration in every sense of the word"

"THIS IS SO AWESOME"

"Did Tony Ferguson get his hands on the case study?"

View more fan reactions to the Francis Ngannou case study below:

Fan reactions to Anita Elberse's case study on Francis Ngannou [via r/uf on Reddit]

Francis Ngannou case study: Who is Anita Elberse?

As the person behind the Francis Ngannou case study, Anita Elberse is one of the most respected business professors in the world.

Elberse, a 51-year-old professor at Harvard University, began her career at the prestige school in 2003. Elberse quickly became one of the best business school professors in the United States before her success reached international recognition.

Expand Tweet

Elberse established her fame and success specializing in the business of sports, entertainment, and media. In 2013, Elberse took her career to another level with the publishing of her book Blockbuster: Hit-making, Risk-taking, and the Big Business of Entertainment.

Elberse posted about her case study on Ngannou on January 15. The Harvard professor's tweet has already amassed nearly 400 thousand views.