"Dana not gonna like this one" - Sean Strickland's "extreme activity" with Nina-Marie Daniele triggers hilarious reactions

Fans recently reacted after a video surfaced showing Sean Strickland and Nina-Marie Daniele taking part in an 'extreme activity' two weeks before he is set to fight Dricus Du Plessis.

Daniele posted a video to her Instagram account, which shows both herself and the reigning UFC middleweight champion along with a group taking part in a firework fight. To make things even more extreme, 'Tarzan' was shirtless, putting him at risk of an unwanted injury.

The video triggered hilarious fan reactions as they brought up that Dana White likely won't be too happy with his UFC 297 headliner taking part in extreme activities before the event. They mentioned that the middleweight champ could put himself at risk for being the first fighter to pull out of a fight due to firework-related injuries. Meanwhile, others reacted to the hilarious scene that unfolded in the video.

Here's what the fans had to say:

"Dana: you're grounded Sean."

"Dana not gonna like this one"

"Looks like the next harry potter trailer"

"Dana: Your first title defense is in January, be ready. Strickland:"

"Dana white is somewhere in an ice tub melting all the ice away from fiery rage"

"Sean gonna be first champ to pull out of his defense due to a firework injury in the desert"

The success of UFC 297 is heavily reliant on the middleweight title fight between Strickland and Du Plessis. Despite the risky activities, there were injuries sustained in the video that would put the fight in jeopardy.

Sean Strickland blasts Dricus Du Plessis for trash talk during press conference exchange

Sean Strickland recently blasted Dricus Du Plessis for crossing the line with his trash talk during their exchange at last month's UFC seasonal press conference.

During his appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, the reigning middleweight champion brought up that 'Stillknocks' crossed the line by bringing up his father abusing him as a child. He mentioned that there are limits to trash-talking and that there are certain topics that are off-limits when promoting a fight, saying:

"There's some things that are off limits. You don't really talk about a man's wife, you don't talk about a man's kids, and you don't talk about a kid being abused. These things are were off-limits." [21:42 - 21:56]

