"Dana sent him to purgatory" - Fans react to UFC star Jailton Almeida facing fighter with Down syndrome  

It recently came to light that surging UFC heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida will be part of a unique matchup, taking some time away from competitive fighting for a unique event in Brazil.

Almeida, who's unbeaten since 2018 and boasts an impressive six-fight win streak in the UFC, is scheduled to feature in the Demo Fight 18 event. It was revealed on the promotion's Instagram account that 'Malhadinho' will face Alvaro Borges, a fighter with Down syndrome.

Check out the post below:

While Almeida has won 19 out of his 20 professional MMA fights by finishes, he experienced a lackluster performance when facing Derrick Lewis in November 2023. Fight enthusiasts have remained unforgiving, consistently reminding Almeida of his alleged underwhelming display in the last fight.

One fan wrote:

"Dana sent him to purgatory after that last Lewis fight wow."

Another fan wrote:

"Still more exciting than his last fight."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Hope he's more aggressive than he was against Lews."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fan reactions via: @demofight2006 on Instagram]

Demo Fight, with a history dating back to 2006, has organized 17 events in Brazil. The format of the event is based on social inclusion, and the clash between Almeida and Alvara Borges, an athlete with Down syndrome, will serve as an inspirational reminder of the beauty of the sport.

Tom Aspinall targets the winner of Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida clash

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall initially wanted to challenge Jon Jones for the undisputed gold. However, UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed that once Jones is fit to return to action, he will be booked to defend his title against Stipe Miocic.

That said, Aspinall is determined to stay active and is keen to put his interim championship on the line, expressing a keen interest to face the victor of the Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida bout scheduled for UFC 299.

Reacting to the idea of a potential clash against either heavyweight contenders during a recent Q&A session on X, Aspinall wrote:

"Winner of Blaydes [vs.] Almeida sounds good."

Check out Aspinall's reaction to a potential clash against Blaydes or Almeida below:

Expand Tweet