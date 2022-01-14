Dana White vs. Chatri Sityosong: Net worth comparison

Running an MMA promotion is no easy job, but Dana White and Chatri Sityosong have made the most of their businesses by accumulating wealth.

Dana White has amassed a net worth of roughly $500 million USD. Meanwhile, Chatri Sityosong's net worth stands anywhere between $1-to-$5 million dollars USD. While Sityosong has claimed his MMA empire is one of only three businesses in Asia valued at a billion dollars, many are skeptical of these claims

As for the UFC, the company was acquired by Endeavor Group Holdings in 2016. The historic buy-out amounted to one of the biggest transactions in sporting history after the UFC sold for a price tag of approximately $4.025 billion. Years later, Endeavor announced it would go public and began trading at $24 per share.

As one of the leading MMA promotions, Dana White expanded the business into various countries and has developed a strong brand internationally. Despite the pressures brought on by a global pandemic, the UFC has continued to be a growing sports league in North America.

Even as the pandemic forced various states and countries to shutter businesses, White and company found a way to keep putting on fights every weekend. The UFC operated without a break at the Las Vegas-based UFC Apex facility.

Meanwhile, ONE Championship took a more timid approach to the pandemic but is back producing live shows in Asia.

The majority of ONE shows are mainly coming out of Singapore and the Philippines. However, the company was not without its financial hardships. According to public financial records obtained by MMA Junkie, ONE reported 8-figure losses for three years from 2017-2020.

Nevertheless, both MMA executives are sitting pretty. However, if anyone has an ivory tower, the numbers would indicate that Dana White would have the cash flow to afford it.

Dana White & UFC Targeting China As Next Fighting Epicenter

It's no surprise that UFC president Dana White has been eyeing business in China for a long time. With ambitious plans already in the midst of development, the company believes the future epicenter of MMA could be in China.

UFC company brass and White built a UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, China. The 93,000 square-foot facility will serve as a training hub for fighters in an effort to groom the next generation of athletes.

The facility in China will house staff and a number of experts on nutrition, physical therapy, rest, and recovery. The Chinese market exploded when Weili Zhang challenged Jessica Andrade for the strawweight title and won via KO in the first round.

Business appears to be booming in China, and UFC has continued its onslaught on a new international market.

