Dana White breaks silence on Israel Adesanya's DUI, offers valuable advice to the former UFC middleweight champion 

Israel Adesanya recently made headlines, but unfortunately, they were for the wrong reasons. The former UFC middleweight champion was found guilty of driving under the influence in his adopted homeland of New Zealand. The incident took place three weeks prior to his UFC 293 bout with Sean Strickland.

In the wake of the controversy, Adesanya has found himself under increasing scrutiny, with several MMA figures offering their thoughts on the situation, including fellow former middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping.

None, however, are more prominent than UFC CEO Dana White.

At a press conference for Dana White's Contender Series, he was asked for his thoughts on the matter and whether he felt it may have affected Adesanya's performance.

To that, White offered nuggets of wisdom, saying the following:

"No matter how many drinks you've had, if you drink, don't drive, man. Especially... it's one thing... Ubering is easy, and all this other stuff but, when you have that kind of money that that kid has, get a driver. Have somebody drive you or Uber or whatever. He made a bad decision. Thank God nobody was hurt, him or anybody else. You know what I say about mistakes. How do you handle them after you make them? So, hopefully that's a one-and-done for him and he never does it again."

Israel Adesanya isn't the first UFC star to be found guilty of driving-related offenses. UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was also found guilty of a DUI some years ago.

Meanwhile, all-time great UFC star Conor McGregor was arrested last year in Dublin for driving without a license, among other offenses.

What did Israel Adesanya say about his fight with Sean Strickland?

In the aftermath of his loss to Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya was a man from whom the MMA community wanted clarity.

Was Strickland simply a stylistic nightmare matchup for him or was something amiss? As it turns out, according to Adesanya (at 9:20 minutes), it was a bit of both.

He claimed, in an interview on FREESTYLEBENDER, that one of the reasons his offense was so impotent agaisnt Strickland was due to the change in opponent, as he previously wanted to hand Dricus du Plessis a violent beating. However, this also changed his mentality and aggression.