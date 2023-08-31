Dana White clears the air about Jon Jones allegedly kicking Colby Covington out of UFC 295 co-main event - 'There's only one man he truly hates'

Jon Jones is set to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. Colby Covington has claimed that while he would like to face Leon Edwards for the welterweight title, 'Bones' does not want him on the card. Dana White recently disputed that, alleging that he has heard nothing of the sort.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference following Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC President stated:

"What's his problem with Colby Covington? Colby was talking s**t about him like he does everybody on Earth?... So Jon didn't say it, Colby said Jon said it? Well, there you go. That's some more Dailymail for you right there."

White was asked if Jones approached him with any such request, responding:

"No. I don't think Jon Jones could give a s**t one way or the other. Literally, the only person I've ever seen Jon Jones truly hate and could not stand and would say like bad things about was Daniel Cormier. Other than him, I've never really seen that with Jon Jones. Maybe I'm wrong, but I've never seen it."

White added that Jones is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time and is not worried about who fights in the co-main event. 'Bones' and Covington have a history that dates back to their time as roommates at Iowa Central Community College. It is unclear what led to their fallout, however, both have shared that they are no longer fond of one another.

What did Colby Covington say about Jon Jones removing him from UFC 295?

Jon Jones has consistently claimed that UFC 295 will be the last fight of his legendary mixed martial arts career. Colby Covington, who is looking to share the press conference stage with his former college roommate, recently alleged that 'Bones' had him pulled from the card. Speaking to UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, 'Chaos' stated:

"A little birdie told me, Michael, that he went to the behind, backstage with the suits, and the big dogs in the UFC, and said he refuses to share a card with me so they're going to give him what he wants. They don't want to ruin their New York show. They are hoping that he still shows up but they need a backup plan. He's not reliable. I'm the ultimate company man."

Covington has not responded after UFC President Dana White shot down his claims on Tuesday. It is unclear if he will fight at UFC 295, however, the two-time welterweight title challenger appears to be in line for his third opportunity to win the belt.