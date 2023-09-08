Dana White gives strong opinions about COVID mask mandates making a return in the U.S. - "Fool me once... you know the saying"

UFC president Dana White has given strong opinions about COVID mask mandates making a return in the U.S.

Over the past week, the United States of America has witnessed a surging rise in the COVID cases reported around the nation. As a result, the nation has started to make it mandatory for people to wear masks again. However, Dana White does not seem to believe it.

It is worth noting that the UFC president was quite vocal about his disregard for the mandates during the initial rise of COVID two years ago as well. Not much has changed as he still stands against them.

During a recent appearance on OutKick's The Morning show, Dana White had this to say:

"Maybe I'm naive but I find it heart to believe that people will fall for it the second time. You know, fool me once..you know the saying. They didn't even fool me once so they're definitely not getting me twice but if the rest of the country falls for it again it just gets to a point where. You know what I'm gonna do, I'm gonna figure it out and I'm gonna take care of my people, my fighters, my circle that I have."

Catch his comments in the video below (starting at the 12:53 mark):

Dana White claims Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg would be a huge win for the charities

There have been a lot of speculations surrounding a potential MMA fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg over the past few months. While nothing seems certain at the moment, White was asked to pick a winner of the potential fight during the same appearance on OutKick's The Morning Show.

While responding to the question, Dana White steered clear of the prediction and had this to say:

"So I like Mark a lot, and I like Elon. Let me tell you who would win in that fight would be whatever charities were picked to donate the money to, they would be the absolute winners, because I think that thing would do a billion dollars in revenue, and they wanted 90 percent of the money to go to charity. So it would have been the biggest charity event ever held in history, especially for one night, and it would have helped a lot of people."

Check out White's comments below (starting at the 24:03 mark):