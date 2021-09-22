"If it ain't broke, don't fix it" - Dana White gives his thoughts on the Demitrious Johnson vs. Rodtang special rules bout at ONE Championship

Dana White is not on board with the idea of mixed-rules fights. At a press conference for Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC president said he doesn't think fights like these will work. He also said this seemed like ONE Championship's desperate attempt to make something work as they're apparently "bleeding money."

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Listen, it's like when people ask me about music, like playing live music at the shows. There's a completely different mindset I have when I go to a concert than when I go to a fight. When you put 20000 people in a stadium, the odds that all 20000 people are going to like the same music is highly unlikely. If you and I are going to an AC/DC concert, we're going to see AC/DC. We like AC/DC... When we go to fights and there's different types of fights... the New York fights sold out in hours, we put that thing on sale, sold out in hours. There's other people who'd want to go to a different fight. Different people like different things and if you mix and match all those stuff... I just think that mixing things up is weird and won't work but if you have a company and you're bleeding money, you start throwing the kitchen sink at the thing. You start trying to figure out anything to make it work," Dana White said.

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson will take on Rodtang Jitmunagnon in a mixed-rules fight on December 5. The bout has been scheduled for four three-minute rounds. Two frames will be contested under MMA rules, while the other two will use Muay Thai rules.

Dana White explains why UFC booked third fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno

UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2

In the same press conference, Dana White also revealed that the UFC was originally looking to book a flyweight title matchup between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja. However, Pantoja was forced to withdraw due to undisclosed reasons. The promotion then booked a trilogy fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Moreno instead.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN The trilogy is on. Brandon Moreno will defend his title against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 269 on Dec. 11. UFC looked into booking Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja, but Pantoja won’t be ready before end of the year. Moreno wanted to be active and was willing to fight any challenger. The trilogy is on. Brandon Moreno will defend his title against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 269 on Dec. 11. UFC looked into booking Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja, but Pantoja won’t be ready before end of the year. Moreno wanted to be active and was willing to fight any challenger. https://t.co/8DqG9coYWR

Dana White also claimed that Moreno and Figueiredo wanted to fight each other, suggesting that it made sense for the UFC to schedule the fight.

