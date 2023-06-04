Dana White has had more experience with fighters failing drug tests than any promoter in MMA history. The early days of the UFC were rife with performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), but the promotion's decision to partner with USADA has helped reduce the number of athletes on PEDs.

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), one of the fastest-growing MMA promotions in the world, have had 10 fighters fail drug tests in the 2023 season.

Following UFC on ESPN 46 last night, Dana White appeared in front of the media, where he was asked to share his thoughts on the PFL's struggles with fighters failing drug tests.

The UFC president spoke candidly, drawing comparisons to his own difficulties with his new project, the Power Slap League. He said:

"It's a tough position to be in with their format... I have no beef with the PFL... I don't even know anybody over there, let alone dislike anybody over there. They're in a tough spot, but that's the business we're in. Especially when you're just starting out, I know they've been here for a minute but [they're] still a young company. It's like what just happened to me with Power Slap. Until you can get drug testing in the house, you're gonna have problems. And it's in your benefit to do it."

Watch the video below from 14:20:

The PFL do not currently work with a drug testing agency, but according to MMA journalist Marc Raimondi, the promotion is in discussions with USADA over a potential partnership.

Dana White on if he is concerned that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler won't happen

Dana White doesn't appear worried about whether or not Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be finalized.

McGregor and Chandler were named as the coaches for season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter', which premiered on May 30. Following the season finale, the two are expected to face off in the octagon.

McGregor's last fight took place almost two years ago, where he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He was removed from the USADA drug testing pool following his injury and will need to re-enter the pool for six months before he is allowed to compete.

'The Notorious' hinted that he has already done so, but USADA are yet to confirm those rumors.

During the post-event press conference following UFC on ESPN 46 last night, Dana White was asked if he had concerns about McGregor vs. Chandler not taking place. He responded:

"I never get concerned... It’s like for the last 20 years everybody said, ‘Oh my God, what are you guys going to do when Chuck Liddell retires? You guys are f*cked. Oh my God. GSP. Anderson Silva. This and that.’ This is a professional sport. People come in here, they achieve great things and they retire. You can never worry about that type of stuff."

