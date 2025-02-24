"Dana White owes this man an apology" - Fans erupt as Henry Cejudo shares concerning update about his eye following controversial UFC Seattle loss

Fans reacted to Henry Cejudo's update on the eye injury sustained in his UFC Seattle fight against Song Yadong on Feb. 23. In Round 3 of their fight, Yadong accidentally poked Cejudo in the eye, impairing his vision. The referee stopped the fight in the opening seconds of Round 4, and Yadong was declared the winner by technical decision.

UFC CEO Dana White's comments in the post-fight press conference led many to believe that he thought Cejudo could have continued fighting if he had chosen to. In a recent Instagram post, Cejudo showed the damage to the eye, revealing bruising and blood clots on the sclera of his left eye. He explained:

"I just wanted to make sure that we're showing you guys some of the damage that my eye has gone through... I'm still seeing double, I'm still seeing, like, blurriness. Hopefully i, it goes away, but... I don't know what to say."

Check out Henry Cejudo's Instagram post below:

@DovySimuMMA re-posted the video on X. Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts. While most fans expressed sympathy for the former champion, some were skeptical about the severity of the injury, questioning whether it was serious enough to warrant stopping the fight. Additionally, a few criticized White's comments regarding the situation.

One fan commented:

"All jokes aside, wishing Cejudo a speedy recovery. Unfortunate to see the fight play out like that."

Another wrote:

"Dana White owes this man an apology after his post-fight presser."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Henry Cejudo urges Dana White to change his stance, asks for a rematch against Song Yadong

In another Instagram post following the fight, Henry Cejudo clarified the details of his injury. In the caption, Cejudo addressed to Dana White, urging him to reconsider his stance on the matter, and called for an immediate rematch against Song Yadong.

"Dana White, I heard what you said but I encourage you to reconsider. All respect to Song, you are a warrior… but you did not win this fight and I did not lose. We have unfinished business. And I know that you agree. Run. It. Back."

Check out the post below:

The loss against Song Yadong marked Cejudo's third consecutive defeat since coming out of retirement in 2023. The former two-division champion may get the chance to avenge his latest defeat as Yadong also showed interest in an immediate rematch during his octagon interview.

