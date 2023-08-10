Dana White praises Power Slap team for Emmy-worthy production head and shoulders above industry standard - "Showtime is f***ing horrible"

Dana White has heaped a lot of praise on the Power Slap production team for its Emmy-worthy production.

Earlier last year, White founded his new venture, a slap-fighting league. Despite the fact that it has faced a lot of criticism, the UFC president has stood firm with his idea of making Power Slap the next big thing.

Speaking about the competition during a recent media scrum, White praised the team behind the production while taking shots at Showtime Boxing for the rather "horrible" production of their events.

While suggesting that his production team deserves an Emmy award, the UFC president said:

"The production level on this thing is off the fu*king charts, it's incredible. This team that produces this show should win a motherf**king Emmy, okay? I don't give a fu*k what anybody says, they should win an Emmy for this show.

"Watch some of these boxing events that are on, I mean, Showtime is fu*king horrible, those guys suck so bad, you fu*king guys could show up with your fu*king video cameras and do a better job."

Catch Dana White's comments in the video below (4:08):

Dana White reveals what makes Jon Jones "unique"

Jon Jones is considered to be arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time. However, his legacy is tainted because of his troubles outside the octagon. Speaking of the same during a recent appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Dana White seemed to have a rather different take on the matter.

Upon being asked by Mike Tyson about how people consider Jon Jones crazy, the UFC president claimed that it is the fact that despite having a troublesome personal life, 'Bones' has dominated every single guy he has fought, and that is what makes him unique.

He said:

"What makes Jon Jones so f**king unique and so special is if you look at all the things that he did outside of the octagon and outside of the sport yet still destroyed everybody that he fought, it's pretty fascinating.

"But yeah, I mean Mike, you know better than anybody when you're dealing with professional fighters you have to be a little crazy to be a professional fighter."

Catch Dana White's comments in the video below (14:56):