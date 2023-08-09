“Dana White privilege” - Belal Muhammad's fans go crazy as UFC grants Sean Strickland title shot despite being 2-2 in his last four fights

The announcement of Sean Strickland receiving a title shot against Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 293 has ignited a firestorm of debate among fans. The decision, which comes on the heels of Strickland's 2-2 record in his last four fights, has led to accusations of favoritism within the promotion's matchmaking process.

Belal Muhammad, fresh off a dominant victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288, seemed poised for a title opportunity after extending his undefeated streak to 10 fights.

However, the UFC's choice to grant a championship bout to Colby Covington instead of Muhammad has drawn scrutiny from fans who believe that Muhammad's accomplishments should have earned him the shot.

Taking to social media platforms, fans expressed their frustration with the perceived inconsistency in title-shot decisions. One Twitter user wrote,

"I love how a guy who is 2-2 in his last 4 fights is getting a title shot meanwhile at welterweight @bullyb170 [Belal Muhammad], who is on a 9 fight win streak, can't even get a title fight. Make it make sense."

Angel @_Sharksdivision I love how a guy who is 2-2 in his last 4 fights is getting a title shot meanwhile At welterweight @bullyb170 who is on a 9 fight win streak can’t even get a title fight. Make it make sense twitter.com/bigmarcel24/st…

Another supporter echoed the sentiment, stating,

"Preach!!!!! It's honestly frustrating because winning in the UFC is hard as is but getting a long winning streak is an accolade within itself. It has to speak for something."

While some fans acknowledged that Sean Strickland's situation might be unique due to circumstances within the middleweight division, where potential contenders faced issues like injuries or previous losses, the prevailing sentiment remains that Muhammad's impressive winning streak should have earned him a title shot over Colby Covington.

Check out the fan's reaction below:

Fans' reaction

The controversy has ignited discussions about fairness in UFC matchmaking, raising questions about how title-shot opportunities are granted and whether certain fighters are receiving special treatment.

Sean Strickland critiques Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Bout

The aftermath of the highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz has brought forth mixed reactions from the combat sports community. Among those sharing their take is Sean Strickland, known for his candid opinions.

In a tweet, Strickland expressed his dissatisfaction with Jake Paul's performance in the fight against Diaz. He criticized Paul for once again choosing to face an MMA fighter who is approaching the latter stages of their career:

"Jake Paul: "I'm going to fight a part time boxer to show I can box". F*ck I lost. "Okay let's get Nate Diaz, he's old, a little brain dead, 2 weight classes lower than me and made his career with grappling." Everyone: "See told you Paul is good." Clown show continues...I'm just jealous."

Check out Sean Strickland's tweet below:

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Jake Paul



"Im going to fight a part time boxer to show I can box"



Fuck I lost



"OK let's get Nate, he's old, a little brain dead, 2 weight classes lower than me and made his career with grappling"



Everyone "see told you Paul is good"



Clown show continues... I'm just jealous