Dana White's Flamin Hot Balls of Fire on F*ck it Friday triggers hilarious Derrick Lewis references

UFC President Dana White's weekly segment, "F**k it Friday," where he explores unconventional food combinations, took an unexpected turn recently.

White sampled the "Flamin Hot Balls of Fire" dish from the Encore Boston Harbor's Mystique Asian Restaurant & Lounge. Despite his reputation for critiquing unusual food pairings, White surprisingly enjoyed the meatball dish.

Check out Dana White's post below:

This post didn't go unnoticed by fans, who quickly drew connections to an iconic moment from UFC history involving heavyweight fighter Derrick Lewis. In 2018, during a heavyweight bout with Alexander Volkov, Lewis managed a remarkable comeback victory and celebrated by taking his shorts off in the octagon, leading to Joe Rogan's bemused question about the reason. Lewis famously responded, saying "my balls was hot."

Expand Tweet

Reacting to Dana White's food review, fans flooded the comments section with references to Derrick Lewis's iconic line. Many fans quoted Lewis's humorous remark:

"Those balls is HOT! - D. Lewis"

"My balls was hot": Derrick Lewis"

Check out the fans' reactions below:

"Derrick Lewis entered the chat"

"My balls was hot"

"Those balls is HOT! - D. Lewis"

"My balls was hot": Derrick Lewis"

Fans' reaction

Dana White envisions UFC-WWE synergy evolving into a 'Sports Juggernaut'

UFC President Dana White has shared his thoughts on the potential for increased synergy between the UFC and WWE, driven by their common ownership by Endeavor, a global entertainment conglomerate. In a recent interview with Forbes, White discussed the possibilities that could arise from this collaboration, suggesting that it could lead to a dynamic sports experience for fans.

With Endeavor also owning the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) organization, White speculated that events from the UFC, WWE, and PBR could be held concurrently in the same city. This approach could offer sports enthusiasts a unique and diverse entertainment weekend, showcasing a range of athletic talents.

"I think that when you look at the synergies between the two companies, I'm gonna do what I always do. I'm gonna continue to run this business the way that I always have. They will continue to run their business the way they always have. And obviously, [Endeavor CEO] Ari [Emanuel] and Endeavor are going to add a lot of value over there on the sponsorship, licensing side, and whatever else it may be."

"But then when you start talking about -- when we roll into cities -- you can have a city that wants UFC, WWE, and you could do bull riding that same weekend. When you look at the parent company [Endeavor] and all the things that we're creating and building inside the parent company, this thing's gonna turn into a sports juggernaut."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet