Dana White's schedule seemingly clashes with UFC 294 mega pay-per-view: Here's his other engagements for the day

UFC CEO Dana White's schedule appears to be clashing with the highly-anticipated UFC 294 PPV event which is scheduled to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on October 21, 2023. It'll mark the UFC's return to Abu Dhabi for the first time since the UFC 280 PPV that transpired in October 2022.

White generally attends almost every major UFC event throughout the year. Nevertheless, a video, which is now making the rounds online, suggests that he might end up missing the upcoming high-profile UFC 294 PPV.

In a video posted to his Instagram page, the CEO indicated that he'll be attending a PBR (Professional Bull Riders) event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA which will take place from October 20th to October 22nd.

Expand Tweet

As a result, rumors are rife that he'll probably be unable to attend UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Noting that he's excited about the PBR event, Dana White stated:

"What's up, guys? I just wanted to share this with you. So, many of you saw [the UFC's] 'Lookin' for a Fight' [reality show], like 2016, me and [former UFC welterweight] Matt Serra rode a bull. And I, for whatever reason, totally got into it. And I started buying bulls back then. I owned 'F-Bomb,' 'Stank Face,' 'White Thunder,' 'Sour Diesel.'"

He continued:

"I finally have a bull now that is making it to the big time. He's going to the PBR. And the PBR is coming to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas here, for the team championships, not the individuals, which is October 20th to the 22nd. And my bull, 'Twisted Steel,' will be bucking there."

Watch White discuss the topic in the video below:

A closer look at UFC head honcho Dana White's connection with the PBR

Longtime UFC president Dana White received a promotion after the UFC-WWE merger under UFC parent company Endeavor earlier this year. White is currently the UFC's CEO and continues to spearhead the its day-to-day operations.

He is widely regarded as one of the most important representatives of the UFC.

Intriguingly, Endeavor also owns the PBR, the largest professional bull-riding organization in the world. Dana White, for his part, has long been a fan of the bull riding. Moreover, with PBR being yet another Endeavor-owned organization, White seemingly continues to promote it and now has one of his bulls participating in PBR's top-tier events.

As for the UFC 294 event, it's booked to be headlined by the Islam Makhachev-Charles Oliveira UFC lightweight title rematch. Additionally, mega-PPV also features several other exciting matchups, including the long-awaited return of the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight bout against Paulo Costa.

All things considered, Dana White hasn't officially confirmed or denied whether he'll miss UFC 294, but fans can expect clarity on the same in the days to come.

Expand Tweet