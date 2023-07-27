Dana White shares footage of fans SWARMING Khamzat Chimaev as he tries to make his way through crowd

Khamzat Chimaev finally has a fight announced. The unbeaten Chechen is set face heated rival and former title contender Paulo Costa in a middleweight bout at UFC 294. It will mark the first time that 'Borz' fights this year and fans are, understandably, excited.

This excitement was on full view two days ago as Khamzat Chimaev touched down in Manchester, England. Specifically, 'Borz' was in the Wilmslow Road, Rusholme area of Manchester, where he was swarmed by hordes of fans supposedly there to attend a meet and greet.

UFC president Dana White also shared a clip of the incident on his official Instagram account via the app's story feature. Given Chimaev's absence from the octagon, generating hype for his return is a priority. He spent countless months challenging several fighters with the misfortune of having no fight booked.

Initially, it seemed like he and former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would lock horns at UFC 294. However, a disagreement over the weight class for the proposed bout led to its cancellation, and the matchup fell through. Meanwhile, Colby Covington claimed that he could have fought 'Borz'.

Unfortunately, he found the promotion's most high-profile undefeated sensation to be unprofessional due to his infamous weigh-in mishap prior to UFC 279. In one of the stranger callouts of his career, Khamzat Chimaev challenged Gilbert Burns to a rematch, but only if the bout took place in the middleweight division.

It left many scratching their heads, but only gave credence to the notion that Chimaev could no longer cut down to 170 pounds.

Khamzat Chimaev's friendship with Darren Till

One of the most unlikely friendships to form between two MMA fighters is the close bond between Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till. The two men are both welterweight/middleweights who have had the label of 'future champion' slapped on their backs for much of their careers.

However, Till has since been released from the UFC. Their friendship first began after the Englishman's dispiriting loss to Derek Brunson. He sought to improve his wrestling under Chimaev's guidance, but it seemed like the combination of injuries and declining fitness were too much for Till to overcome as he lost his next bout.