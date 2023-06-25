Dana White shuts down fan after disrespectfully being asked to get new gloves for UFC 

Dana White recently roasted an Instagram user who commented asking him to get new gloves for the UFC.

The MMA organization's president is no stranger to dealing with online trolls and comments. On Instagram, White uploaded a video of the group 4Ocean that are helping clean up the oceans and beaches from plastic waste and other such harmful materials.

An Instagram user commented on the post asking White to get new gloves for fighters. The 53-year-old UFC boss responded by saying:

"@marcalta1 that had nothing to do with the gloves. Mind your business"

Responses ranged from users defending Dana White to some agreeing with needing new gloves for the UFC.

One prominent voice who believes there are better gloves than the current version is Joe Rogan. The podcast host has publicly spoken about how the gloves designed by Trevor Wittman is superior to the gloves UFC fighters currently use.

Joe Rogan explained that similar to a boxing glove, the Wittman-designed glove keeps the fingers curved unlike the regular UFC gloves where fighters have to curve their fingers so they avoid poking their opponents in the eye. Rogan also stated that it is made using a much superior foam.

Dana White rocks a Zuckerberg vs. Musk UFC shirt amidst fight rumors

Dana White posted a video of himself rocking a shirt that read "Zuckerberg vs. Musk" with the UFC logo on the sleeve. Fans are taking this as a sign that the rumored fight between two of the richest tech moguls in the world may actually take place.

A Twitter user started the conversation of a fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, and both of them were immediately ready for it.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, White explained what both parties said to him:

"I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this, they both want to do it. Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said, 'Is he serious?' and I said I don't know, let me ask him. I asked [Musk] and he said, 'Yeah, I'm dead serious.' This would be the biggest fight ever, in the history of the world."

Tesla Synopsis @TeslaSynopsis Dana White said he talked to both Elon and Mark and they both are dead seriouse about this fight. If it happens it will break all MMA records.

Although there is no confirmation of the fight yet, White's shirt has fans clamoring for more.

