Dana White takes a swipe at PFL and The Rock to assert Power Slap's status as a global sport - "They’re not making money"

Dana White is adamant about the future success of the Power Slap League, and to drive his point home, he took a swipe at the PFL and even his friend and business partner Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The UFC CEO proudly touted Power Slap as a global player in the combat sports world.

In fact, he went as far as referencing the apparent lack of immediate success of other new sports ventures. It is not the first time that White has vehemently defended Power Slap, and it certainly won't be the last, as he believes that nothing in Power Slap's position has generated as much success.

He said in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated:

"I don't want to sh*t on these guys because they're both my friends, but if you look at The Rock and Eric Shanks, they're joining forces with the XFL and the UFL to build this new United Football League. PFL just bought Bellator. They're all trying to make traction, but they're not making money. Power Slap has only had five events, and we already have profitability in one year."

White has spoken up in defense of Power Slap several times in the past, even once referencing numbers that implied it eclipsed every other major sport, such as Formula One and the NBA, combined. Many observers, however, were doubtful of White's claim, believing that such figures were cherry-picked.

Despite White's best attempts at promoting it, Power Slap has remained controversial, with many citing safety concerns for its athletes exposing themselves to concussions, given that there is no method for them to defend themselves from slaps.

Dana White has compared the response to Power Slap to the disapproval faced by the UFC and MMA in their early days

While he has championed Power Slap's views and earnings, Dana White maintains that the antagonistic attitude the sport has endured is similar to the intense disapproval that both the UFC and MMA faced during their inception. Many argued that mixed martial arts was too violent to be a real sport.

"Listen, what I've gone through with Slap is deja vu from UFC. Exact same thing," White said.

White feels that Power Slap is in a similar position; that its detractors are coming from a place of ignorance, and that given enough time, it will catch on. That is, at least, White's hope for Power Slap's future.