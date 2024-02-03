Dana White and Tony Ferguson react as Sylvester Stallone pays tribute following Carl Weathers' passing

Both Dana White and Tony Ferguson have reacted to Sylvester Stallone's touching video message regarding the death of beloved actor Carl Weathers, who passed away on Feb. 1, 2024, at the age of 76. He was widely known to have played flashy fictional boxer Apollo Creed in the first four 'Rocky' films.

Stallone, his co-star in the 'Rocky' films, took to Instagram to share a clip wherein he touches on Weathers' passing, who is said by his family to have died peacefully in his sleep. While he himself was no professional fighter, his role in the iconic 'Rocky' films earned him widespread acclaim in the combat sports world.

Both White and Ferguson kept their respective messages in the comment section short. The UFC CEO responded with three emojis consisting of prayer hands flanked by two fists, with one on either side, as a nod to Weathers' role in popularizing combat sports.

Meanwhile, the former UFC interim lightweight champion, who also responded with three emojis, posted a boxing glove, a gust of wind, and a floating leaf, which is a different nod more focused on the character that Weathers played, given that Creed was an homage to the legendary Muhammad Ali.

Dana White and Tony Ferguson react to Carl Weathers' death

Was Dana White a boxer?

Dana White was never a professional boxer, despite once considering it as a potential option. He does, however, have ample experience training in the martial art, having first taken it up when he was 17 years old. He even opened his own boxing gym before finding success as a boxercise coach.

Perhaps his most well-known boxing-related detail is when he and former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz had agreed to settle their differences in a boxing match. White was confident in his ability to beat Ortiz, a wrestler by trade, in a boxing match.

However, the bout never came to fruition as Ortiz withdrew from the contest.