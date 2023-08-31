Danial Williams admits fight camp for Jonathan Di Bella has been filled with doubts: “I just have to overcome it”

Danial Williams has put a lot of stakes on his upcoming title fight at ONE Fight Night 15.

On October 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Williams will challenge Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

While he is no stranger to big fights under the ONE Championship banner, having shared the circle with the likes of Rodtang and Superlek in the past, this fight means more for 'Mini T'.

Coming into this contest off back-to-back losses for the first time during his run with the promotion, the Australian-Thai striking dynamo has admitted feeling doubts in the build-up to the contest.

Putting the questions in the back of his own mind to rest, Williams knows that he must push past any of these hurdles in order to perform to the best of his ability on fight night.

Talking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, Danial Williams spoke about the challenges that he has faced in preparing himself for his second shot at kickboxing gold.

The Perth native had this to say:

“The most unexpected thing that I’ve had to overcome leading up to this fight is just some doubts in my mind. Do I want to keep continuing this fight? Am I getting too old? Am I getting a lot sore with injuries and stuff like that? Camps are becoming a little bit harder. And so I just have to overcome it.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on Friday, October 6.