Danial Williams admits world champ Jonathan Di Bella has ‘better technique’

Danial Williams was candid about Jonathan Di Bella possessing a technical advantage in their upcoming fight.

On October 6, Williams has a massive opportunity awaiting at ONE Fight Night 15. The Perth native has been matched up against Di Bella, an undefeated kickboxer, with the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title on the line.

‘Mini T’ is always a dangerous fighter, but he will have his hands full against Di Bella. During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Williams had this to say about an advantage his Canadian-Italian possesses:

“As a very technical fighter, I feel like he's got better technique than me. ”

Since making his promotional debut, Danial Williams has made a name for himself in ONE by competing in MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. Unfortunately, he hasn’t fulfilled his desire to become a world champion under the ONE banner yet.

With that said, ‘Mini T’ continues to fight top-tier talent and showcase entertaining fights. At ONE Fight Night 15, Williams must pull off an upset to dethrone Jonathan Di Bella.

Di Bella made his ONE Championship debut in October 2022 with an undefeated kickboxing record. He was paired against Chinese superstar Zhang Peimian in his promotional bow and capitalized on the opportunity with a masterful performance.

After five rounds of action, the Canadian-Italian emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

Jonathan Di Bella vs. Danial Williams is one of three world title matches scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The October 6 bill will be available live and for free via Amazon Prime Video for active subscribers in North America.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Heavyweight title unification fight