Danial Williams in awe of Denis Puric’s inspiring story ahead of Rodtang clash at ONE 167: “He's hungry”

Danial Williams believes Denis Puric's traumatic childhood could become an unlikely fuel in the Bosnian star's next matchup in ONE Championship.

'The Bosnian Menace' will face ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a non-title flyweight kickboxing match at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

Puric was born to Bosnian parents in Ljubljana, Slovenia, in 1985 but had to go back to their home country when the Yugoslav Wars reached the region in 1992.

Despite the move, things never improved for the young Puric and his family.

Puric's father had to serve on the battlefield, leaving him and his mother to live in a refugee camp, not knowing whether the family patriarch was alive or dead.

This harrowing experience has been ingrained into Puric's identity, and Williams believes that childhood made the Bosnian star such a terrifying monster when he fights.

"It's going to be a hard one. I'm still tipping with Rodtang for this. But hearing 'The Bosnian Menace's' story, coming from nothing, he's hungry. So it'll show," said Danial Williams in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA.

Fortunately for Puric and his mother, his father recovered from getting shot before making it out of the battlefield.

The family has since lived in Canada, where Puric met Kru Alin Halmagean and fell in love with Muay Thai.

Puric was already a black belt in karate, but Muay Thai straightened his path and led him to ONE Championship.

The 38-year-old now has three wins in the promotion and has a career-defining matchup against Rodtang in Bangkok.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Danial Williams says he won't be surprised if Denis Puric pulls off the upset against Rodtang

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been near unstoppable in ONE Championship, but Danial Williams won't be surprised if Denis Puric does the unthinkable at ONE 167.

Williams said in the same interview that Puric has all the tools to properly match up against 'The Iron Man'.

"They've got an almost similar height, similar style, and in those gloves, anything can happen," said Williams.

