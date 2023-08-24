Danial Williams backs Stamp Fairex to materialize ‘world title dream’: “She will enjoy the win”

Danial Williams reckons that Stamp Fairtex will accomplish her career-long goal of attaining an MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14.

The Australian Thai athlete has been impressed by her expedition at the highest level across multiple disciplines. Besides, he shares a similar ambition of reaching the pinnacle of MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Kao Sok Muay Thai, and Scrappy MMA athlete wishes the former two-sport queen nothing but success when she faces Ham Seo Hee inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

Danial Williams said:

“I hope she gets her dream and her world title, and I think she will enjoy the win. But it's going to be tough I feel.”

While he backs the Pattaya native to come out on top in the epic main event showdown next month, the Muay Thai specialist feels Ham’s experience and talent to overcome different skilled fighters could threaten Stamp’s dream.

Moreover, the South Korean fighter has been on a three-match winning run under the ONE Championship banner, and she’s fired up to continue her positive streak.

However, it might take ‘Hamzzang’ much more than just her experience to squash Stamp’s dream.

Catch the pair’s fight for the interim atomweight world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14, emanating live from Singapore on September 29.

On the other hand, Danial Williams returns in an epic strawweight kickboxing world championship clash against titleholder Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6.

Both cards will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.