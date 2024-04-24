Danial Williams envisions a dominant showing from Superlek in Denver: "He's going to be hard to stop"

Danial Williams knows all too well about what facing off with one of the best in the world can be like, having come face-to-face with Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the past.

'The Kicking Machine' has always been regarded as one of the best in the world, but he is really starting to show that in his recent fights. With wins over Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa in his last two, the flyweight kickboxing world champion now travels to Denver for his next fight.

At ONE 168 on September 6, he will move up a weight class to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown. Stepping up a weight class is not always as easy as it seems but Williams is confident that his former foe will use this to his advantage.

With some extra weight behind his shots, 'Mini T' predicted the challenger to come out guns blazing in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think Superlek is going to fight as he always does in this weight, you know, strong, always on the attack, and so on. And he's going to be hard to stop."

Superlek cannot afford to play into his opponent's hand

Being more aggressive up at bantamweight where he knows that his strikes are going to land with more impact is a solid bet to make when predicting how Superlek will approach this fight. However, as the challenger moves up, he cannot afford to be overconfident in trying to land his own strikes, leaving an opening for Jonathan Haggerty.

The two-sport bantamweight champion has really filled out his new frame since moving up from the flyweight division. He's shown in his bantamweight fights that he only needs one shot to change the course of the fight, so getting into a firefight with his challenger may not be the worst thing for him on the night.

ONE 168 will air live from the Ball Arena in Denver on September 6.