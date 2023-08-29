Danial Williams eyes late KO against Jonathan Di Bella: “I hope to break him down in the later rounds”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Danial Williams expects to be the best version of himself inside the circle.

On October 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Australian-Thai striker has a huge opportunity on his hands.

Thanks to his fan-favorite status, ‘Mini T’ is no stranger to big fights under the ONE Championship banner, but this one means more.

While he always wants to put on a show for the fans regardless of the opponent, weight, or rule set, this fight is about proving a point.

Looking to show that he belongs at the top, Williams will challenge Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

In a first title defense for the champ, the challenger has respect for his opponent but believes that he has the skills to force him into a fight that he doesn’t want.

Throughout his run in ONE Championship, Williams has been known for his relentless walk forward pressure and output.

While Di Bella has proven that he is an excellent counterstriker off of the back foot, Danial Williams believes that if he can make the champion tired, he holds the advantage in the championship rounds.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, ‘Mini T’ discussed the fight going into the later stages and how taking the fight into deep waters is where he will excel:

“Yeah, obviously, I always want the KO, but I hope to break him down in the later rounds.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on Friday, October 6.