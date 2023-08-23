Danial Williams focused on getting ‘the job done early’ against Jonathan Di Bella

Danial Williams plans to defeat Jonathan Di Bella early in their upcoming world title fight.

Whenever ‘Mini T’ is scheduled to fight, fans can expect him to do whatever it takes to finish his opponent as soon as possible. The same mentality from Williams will be utilized on Friday, October 6, when he fights Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

During an interview with SportsKeeda MMA, Williams had this to say about prioritizing an early finish against the Canadian-Italian divisional king:

“So my focus is always purely on going in there to do whatever I can to get the job done early. And yeah, that's the entertainment factor.”

Danial Williams made his ONE Championship debut in April 2021. Since then, he’s made a name for himself by competing in MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. The Perth native now looks to accomplish his goal of securing ONE gold.

Standing in Williams’ way is Jonathan Di Bella. The undefeated athlete fought under the ONE banner for the first time in the inaugural strawweight kickboxing world title bout in October 2022.

After five rounds of action, Di Bella emerged victorious by unanimous decision against young phenom Zhang Peimian.

Jonathan Di Bella vs. Danial Williams is one of three world title battles scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15. The other two world title bangers will see Tawanchai PK Saenchai (c) versus Superbon Singha Mawynn for the featherweight Muay Thai world title, while Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade collide for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title.

ONE Fight Night 15 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.