Danial Williams says awesome Tawanchai has yet to hit his prime: “I think he’s gonna keep going”

ONE Championship multi-sport phenom ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is a huge fan of Tawanchai PK Saenchai. The Australian-Thai firecracker is in Bangkok this week to compete at ONE Fight Night 15, and he can’t wait to perform alongside the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

Tawanchai is set to do battle with countryman ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6th.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Williams said he is utterly impressed by Tawanchai’s skills, and believes the young superstar is more than capable of a long and fruitful career, even if he runs into setbacks.

‘Mini T’ stated:

“That’s a good question, I think he can reach his prime in a few years time. I think his ability to not get hit too much, and he’s so young man, and the way the world is with the technology and like different styles of training to protect their bodies, and people’s primes starting to become later and a lot more footage to watch and to learn different skills.”

“Yeah I just think his prime’s not [here] yet. I think he’s gonna keep going. I think he could’ve, he could afford to have losses here and there but he will improve even moreso if he does those have those losses like that.”

Tawanchai faces Nattawut in a kickboxing bout. Meanwhile, Williams is gunning for ONE world title glory.

‘Mini T’ is set to face reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella for his ONE Championship gold in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.