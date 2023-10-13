Danial Williams says Fabricio Andrade’s body knees key to beating Jonathan Haggerty: “It wouldn’t surprise me”

At ONE Fight Night 16, a new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion will be crowned in a match-up that Danial Williams has got his eyes firmly fixed on.

Set to be one of the most all-action affairs of the year, the main event of November 3 sees two of the most exciting bantamweight strikers in the world clash at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

For ONE Championship fans, it will be their first opportunity to see bantamweight MMA champion Fabricio Andrade compete in an all-striking contest.

Since arriving in the promotion, ‘Wonder Boy’ has been able to dominate the bantamweight division with his sniper-like striking.

Standing in his way is a fellow titleholder on the roster, a fellow divisional king who hopes to become a two-sport world champion.

Earlier this year, Jonathan Haggerty produced one of the upsets of the year to dethrone then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Though Haggerty would seemingly hold the experience edge when it comes to being a world-class striker and two-time Muay Thai world champion under the ONE banner, Andrade has proved himself to be an opponent that cannot be underestimated.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, Danial Williams gave his thoughts on the match-up.

Echoing that a decision win for Jonathan Haggerty is probably the most likely outcome, ‘Mini T’ refused to rule out the possibility of the Brazilian closing the show with one lethal blow:

“I think Haggerty wins on points, that’s what will happen but yeah it wouldn’t surprise me man if Fabricio goes on to get an upset. One of his good knees to the body because we have seen Haggerty get dropped by a body shot from Rodtang before.”

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.