Danial Williams says he’s put ‘everything he has’ into world title shot versus Jonathan Di Bella

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is laser-focused to right the wrongs from his past two outings when he returns to the global stage of ONE Championship on Friday, October 6.

Set to take on Jonathan Di Bella for the strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15, the Australian-Thai striker is fully committed to the task at hand.

After showcasing his willingness to step up to the plate, the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA athlete is keen to see how he’d fare with a proper training camp against the Canadian-Italian kingpin.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Danial Williams had this to say about his single-minded focus:

“So, I’ve got the kickboxing opportunity now. I’ll put all my energy into that. Studying my opponent, getting into the mind of him, and putting everything I have into training.”

In the past, and due to his readiness to compete across Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing, the jack of all trades has hardly had the time to give his 100 percent on a particular discipline.

Though that has led to some exciting fights against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Jeremy Miado, ‘Mini T’ slumped to a defeat in those three battles.

Not one to crumble at defeat, Danial Williams returned to the drawing board to fix his mistakes.

And as ONE Fight Night 15 draws near, the Perth resident hopes to make the most of this golden opportunity and leave the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as a ONE world champion.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and free in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.