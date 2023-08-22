Danial Williams says "pure pressure" the key to beating Jonathan Di Bella

At ONE Fight Night 15, Danial Williams will challenge for a world championship on the global stage for the second time.

Last time out at ONE Fight Night 8, Williams stepped up on short notice to compete in the main event after Rodtang Jitmuangnon withdrew with an injury.

Facing Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, ‘Mini T’ came up short on the night. He, however, solidified his status as a fan favorite.

Willing to step inside the ring and throw down with any opponent in any rule set, Williams has earned a second title shot. This time, he will have time to prepare.

On October 6, he takes on reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella on a stacked card from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Looking to dethrone the champion, Williams is treating this fight differently than all of his other contests, knowing how high the stakes are this time around.

Having come up short against the highest-level opponents that he has faced, a win over Di Bella means more than bragging rights at this point in his career.

As always, Williams will try to take the fight to his opponent once he steps inside the Circle.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Danial Williams said that his plan is to walk Di Bella down and not give him a chance to breathe:

“I see myself beating him with just that pure pressure.”

The entire ONE Fight Night 15 card will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.