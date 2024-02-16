Danial Williams says reminding himself "why he loves this" has been key in training camp for Lito

Ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 19, ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is feeling rejuvenated by taking things back to the source.

Results haven’t gone the way of the Australian-Thai striker as of late. He’s been facing world champion strikers with a few opportunities that he simply couldn’t refuse.

Now, on February 16, in U.S. primetime, he is set to return to the strawweight MMA division to face Lito Adiwang in a fight that is sure to produce fireworks.

Danial Williams spoke about the focus of his training camp during an interview on fight week with CountFilms TV.

He said that he has been taking everything step by step in his preparations in order to continue improving his overall game and rekindle his passion for this game:

“I’ve just been staying a bit more present with my training, making little goals, and I'm achieving them. So it’s just coming in really good for this fight and just reminding myself like why I love this. And that’s what this camp has been about.”

Watch the full interview below:

Danial Williams never turns down a fight

Danial Williams has earned himself a lot of love and adoration from both the fans and ONE Championship for his willingness to step into the fire at a moment’s notice.

Whilst this has led him to some great opportunities that others might let pass by them, it’s also prevented an element of stability in his career.

Danial Williams hopes that by keeping things simple this time around and focusing on being better than the day before, he can start to put a serious run together.

That run starts this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on a stacked card.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.