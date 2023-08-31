Danial Williams says Rodtang’s forward offensive approach makes him “unstoppable”

It’s no secret that Rodtang Jitmuangnon is arguably the most dangerous pound-for-pound striker in the world right now, and old foe Danial Williams knows what makes the Thai megastar such a fearsome fighter.

Williams said that apart from Rodtang’s near-invincible fortitude, it’s that aggressive forward pressure that makes the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion such a difficult puzzle to solve.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Williams described how Rodtang’s singleminded approach to offense is what sets him apart from other fighters of this era.

He said:

“Like when he fought [Jonathan] Haggerty, he looked in shape, like when he fought Haggerty, the first or second time and just walked forward and went inside, I think that’s when Rodtang is unstoppable."

Rodtang had two brutal wars against Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in 2019 and 2020, with both fights going Rodtang’s way.

Williams experienced that aggression firsthand when he faced Rodtang at ONE on TNT I in April 2021. Though he lost via unanimous decision, the performance he showed in the bout made the Thai-Australian star a household name in Muay Thai circles.

Rodtang, overall, is a perfect 14-0 in his striking matches in ONE Championship and he’s set to face the man many people believe is his equal.

Superlek Kiatmoo9, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, will challenge Rodtang for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek.

The colossal matchup between these two future legends goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on September 22.

As for Williams, he’s scheduled to face Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6 at the same arena in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 15 is ONE Championship’s 10th Amazon card of the year and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.