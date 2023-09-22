Danial Williams says only ‘the best version’ of Rodtang will beat Superlek

With experience competing against Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9, Danial Williams knows what to expect from both strikers when they go toe-to-toe this Friday, September 22.

Inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the ONE World champions will wrap up the stacked ONE Friday Fights 34 with a battle for the ages.

Both warriors enter this showdown in fine form and obvious routes to victory. Despite the tough battle, 'Mini T' sees one of the two Thai megastars needing to dig deep to defeat the most in-form athlete of 2023.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Australian-Thai fighter said:

“If it’s the best version of Rodtang versus the best version of Superlek, I think if Rodtang can get inside, he wins. If you can’t get inside, Superlek wins. But if it’s not the best version [of Rodtang] and Superlek is staying the way he is, then Superlek wins.”

With sniper-like precision, ‘The Kicking Machine’ has impressed every time he steps onto the global stage of ONE. Heck, Danial Williams himself knows just how technical and accurate Superlek is, having been on the end of his combinations this past March.

At the same time, the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA representative knows ‘The Iron Man’ only brings entertainment and steps up to the plate whenever the lights are shining at their brightest.

Given the plot – two athletes on the top of the Muay Thai spectrum with a track record only matched by a select few within the industry – Danial Williams knows one way or another that the global audience will be the biggest winners of this firefight.

He told ONE:

“But yeah, the fans win that one, man.”

ONE Friday Fights 34 will be available via the ONE Super App or ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.