Danial Williams says tough mindset will be key to beating Jonathan Di Bella

Danial Williams believes his mindset could be a significant factor in his upcoming fight against Jonathan Di Bella.

‘Mini T’ is on a two-fight losing streak after suffering an MMA loss against Jeremy Miado and a knockout defeat against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in kickboxing. With that said, the Perth native is always dangerous and has another upcoming opportunity to become a world champion.

On Friday, October 6, Williams will fight Jonathan Di Bella with the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title on the line. During an interview with SportsKeeda MMA, ‘Mini T’ had this to say about maintaining a confident mindset to benefit him against Di Bella:

“So it's just really looking at myself and how my mindset works for these fights, and I hope it will pay off in this fight against Jonathan.”

Danial Williams fought under the ONE banner for the first time in April 2021. Since then, he’s fought in three disciplines, showcasing his ability to tango with the best across any ruleset.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Di Bella made his promotional debut in October 2022. The undefeated kickboxer earned a spot in a contest for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title fight against hard-hitting teenager Zhang Peimian. After five rounds of action, Di Bella secured a unanimous decision win.

Jonathan Di Bella vs. Danial Williams is one of three world title fights scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15, which will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The October 6 card can be seen live and for free by North American fans with an Active Amazon Prime Video subscription.