Danial Williams says he will "break down" Jonathan Di Bella with fearless aggression

Danial Williams already laid out his plan of attack once he takes on Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

The Thai-Australian star will challenge Di Bella for the gold at the stacked ONE Fight Night 15 card on October 6 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Williams said the best way to break Di Bella’s calculating demeanor is to put on unrelenting pressure once the bell rings.

Williams said:

“I want to give him just pure pressure and show him that when you hit me, I'm gonna hit you back as well. So I just want to break him down with pressure and just stay on him the whole time and hope to get the win.”

If Williams gets to implement his plan, then his bout against Di Bella has the potential to steal the show in the Thai capital city.

Williams is one of the most aggressive strikers in ONE Championship and he’ll often rush head-on against his opponents. While he may leave himself vulnerable on defense, his high-octane style will often overwhelm the opposition before they can launch an attack of their own.

‘Mini T’ used that punishing style to capture three wins in the promotion, including two knockout wins against Zelang Zhaxi and Thai legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke.

Di Bella, however, is as cool as anyone can be. The Canadian-Italian star can easily control a match’s pace and have his opponents play at his tempo.

Though he’s more methodical than Williams, Di Bella’s power can never be discounted. Montreal’s son figured in a tight contest against Zhang Peimian for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in his debut at ONE 162.

After trading leather for most of the match, Di Bella knocked the Chinese star down with a sickening roundhouse late in the fifth round. That last-minute strike proved pivotal for Di Bella’s unanimous decision win.

ONE Fight Night 15 is ONE Championship’s 10th Amazon card of the year and will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.