Danial Williams says world title bid against Superlek the hardest fight of his career: “He’s just levels above”

Danial Williams always knew he would be in the toughest fight of his career when he took on ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 on short notice.

That assumption eventually came through when he fell short in his bid for the flyweight kickboxing throne at ONE Fight Night 8 this past March.

Superlek was a man possessed during the fight and Williams, despite his greatest efforts, was at the mercy of the Thai megastar.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Williams said he couldn’t figure out how to attack Superlek during their fight in Singapore.

Williams was also fighting out of natural weight class after he accepted the fight on short notice. Nevertheless, he put on a valiant effort against a man many consider one of the greatest strikers of this generation.

He said:

“Superlek is definitely the hardest fight to have come across just with his technique and his fight IQ. I just couldn’t work him out, I couldn’t get in there. He’s levels above. I feel also stepping up in weight in five days’ notice, I’m gonna get knocked out by the champ probably like 9 times out of 10.”

Williams, though, is back at 125 lbs and has another chance at gold when he challenges Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15.

The match will be Di Bella’s first defense of the strawweight kickboxing belt and the bout against Williams goes down this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Williams vs. Di Bella is the first of two world title matches on the table, with Thanh Le taking on Ilya Freymanov for the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title closing the Bangkok card.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.