Danial Williams ‘still on par’ with dream to hold three world title belts in different sports

Multi-sport phenom ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is a man on a mission, and there’s nothing that can stop him from achieving his goals. Williams has lofty ambitions of becoming a three-sport ONE world champion, winning belts across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts.

In October, Williams will get yet another opportunity to take another step toward reaching that dream when he takes on Jonathan Di Bella.

Williams is set to challenge Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Williams said he is right on track, despite recent setbacks.

‘Mini T’ stated:

“It feels awesome, feels really good then I'm still on par with my dream to become a three-sport world champion, you know.”

Williams is coming off back-to-back losses to Jeremy Miado in MMA, and Superlek Kiatmoo9 in kickboxing. That being said, the 30-year-old Australian-Thai striker is confident he can turn things around in this next fight.

‘Mini T’ added:

“I mean, yeah, my desire for what I want to do in ONE Championship is to be the three-sport champion, and I’m trying my very best in doing so.”

Will Williams make good on his promise? We’ll have to wait and see.

