Danial Williams on taking big fights in ONE: “It's just about never giving up”

Australian-Thai standout Danial Williams is always willing to step up and take the big fights in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 15 will see ‘Mini T’ once again attempt to add a big name to his resume as he steps inside the Circle for a ONE world title fight with reigning strawweight kickboxing champion Jonathan Di Bella. The pair will be one of three epic title fights when ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on October 6.

Since making his promotional debut in 2021, Danial Williams has scrapped with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Jeremy Miado. Asked why he continues to accept fights with big-name opponents, Williams told Sportskeeda MMA:

“It's just [about] never giving up. That's the biggest thing. That is what has led me to these massive opportunities at ONE Championship.”

With dreams of being a three-sport world champion one day, Danial William has an opportunity to take a big leap in the right direction, should he see his hand raised inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this fall.

Standing in his way will be undefeated Canadian-Italian destroyer Jonathan Di Bella. Boasting an 11-0 record, including an impressive win over ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian to capture the strawweight kickboxing crown last year, Di Bella has looked practically unstoppable thus far in his still-developing career.

Will Danial Williams finally break through and capture his first piece of ONE Championship gold, or will Jonathan Di Bella prove to be too much for ‘Mini T’ to handle in The Land of Smiles?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.

