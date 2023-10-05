Danial Williams on taking on the biggest challenges: “You’ve got to test yourself”

Australian-Thai firecracker and multi-sport phenom ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams takes great pride in his ability to rise up to any challenge, no matter how great.

The 30-year-old is famous for his willingness to take on all-comers and to trade strikes with the most dangerous fighters in the world, especially on short notice. Williams loves to put himself and his skills to the test, like a true martial artist.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Williams talked about putting himself through the paces, in order to develop his adaptability in fights. He is so attuned to facing the biggest threats possible, that he even took a short-notice fight against Thai icon Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his most recent outing.

‘Mini T’ said:

“I pride myself on being a martial artist - you take the road less traveled. I’ll never say never and you’ve got to test yourself. That's what came out of this fight, I really tested myself. Things change, you’ve got to adapt. And the other thing, too, is like taking the Superlek fights. I was like ‘it’s kickboxing, right? What's the worst that can happen?’”

Williams goes into his fights with a warrior mentality, and he does not like to back down. In fact, ‘Mini T’ prefers that his opponents come forward with the same kind of aggression that he is known for.

One thing is for certain, fans love Williams because he’s always game. And the Australian-Thai star will get to showcase his exceptional fighting ability once again when he returns to the ONE Championship ring this weekend.

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is set to challenge reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella for his ONE Championship gold in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on October 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.