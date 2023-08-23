Danial Williams thanks ONE Championship for "awesome" fights: “They give me the best matches”

Australian-Thai striker Danial Williams is thankful to ONE Championship for putting him in positions where he can excel and improve as a fighter.

‘Mini T’ is making another go at a world title in his next fight, challenging ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok.

It comes six months after his failed bid to seize the ONE flyweight kickboxing gold from reigning champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a short-notice fight.

Danial Williams is grateful to ONE that despite the loss, he was given another world title shot, this time against Di Bella, whom he called out.

The 30-year-old fighter from Perth told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I called him [Di Bella] out a while ago, and then he heard about it, took note of it, and said he really wanted that fight. So I was like, ‘This is awesome.’ They give me the best matches.”

Against Superlek, Danial Williams was a late replacement for original opponent Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who had to pull out because of injury.

He tried hard to keep in step with Superlek, especially in the early going, but just could not go over the hump before being knocked out in the third round.

It is something he wants to avoid against Jonathan Di Bella, who is making his first defense after winning his world title last October in his promotional debut.

ONE Fight Night 15 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.