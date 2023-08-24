Danial Williams thrives under challenging situations: “It helps me improve and learn”

Throughout his run in ONE Championship, Danial Williams has proved that he won’t back down from a challenge.

From making his debut in the promotion by facing Rodtang Jitmuangnon in an instant classic to challenging Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship on late notice, the Perth slugger is ready at any place, any time.

The same can be said for his next fight at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, where he challenges Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

His reliability to face any task that ONE Championship puts in front of him has earned ‘Mini T’ another title shot, this time with a full training camp behind him.

The Australian-Thai fighter is known for meeting opponents in the middle and throwing down with them. But this fight means more to him as he looks to showcase his skill in kickboxing.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Danial Williams said that he thrives with his back against the wall, forcing him to sink or swim under the brightest lights:

“This is what I love, having something challenging for me. It helps me improve and learn. And I know it's not going to be easy, so I’m never giving up.”

Dethroning Di Bella at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, would give the athlete a crowning achievement with something to show for all of the blood, sweat, and tears that he has shed inside the circle.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.