Danial Williams throwing everything he has into training camp to get ready for Jonathan Di Bella

It’s do-or-die time for Danial Williams.

The Thai-Australian firecracker will challenge Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video.

The stacked card will go down on October 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Williams already had a shot at glory when he challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 8 this past March. Williams, however, had to bulk up in weight and on short notice just to make the bout.

This time, however, Williams is at his natural weight class, and he’s more than ready to give it all on the line against Di Bella.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Williams said:

“I'm putting everything into this camp. So I feel like it's do or die in there. And that's how I'm gonna treat it.”

Williams is no stranger to tough matches in ONE Championship, and he’s always believed that he’s destined for world championship glory in the promotion.

The 30-year-old made his promotional debut at ONE on TNT I in April 2021 and took Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon to the distance. Though he lost to Rodtang via unanimous decision, Williams more than proved that he’s ready for the global stage.

After his close loss to Rodtang, Williams racked up three straight wins and two knockout finishes against Thai legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke and Zelang Zhaxi.

Di Bella, meanwhile, has just one fight under his ONE Championship tenure but it was a showing of absolute brilliance.

Montreal’s son went to war against Zhang Peimian at ONE 162, and it was a kickboxing classic in the purest sense. The two traded leather throughout the contest until Di Bella scored a late knockdown in the fifth to earn the unanimous decision win.

ONE Fight Night 15 is ONE Championship’s 10th Amazon card of the year and will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.