Daniel Puertas breaks down upcoming opponent Superlek ahead of world title fight

Spanish kickboxer Daniel Puertas is out to solidify his standing in ONE Championship by claiming the vacant flyweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 6. The event is set to go down on January 13 in Bangkok.

No. 5-ranked contender Daniel Puertas clashes with the No.2-ranked Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the co-headlining fight. The Spaniard sees a tough challenge but is nonetheless determined to go all the way and get the win.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Puertas broke down his opponent and explained what to expect from him come fight day:

“Superlek is a very strong opponent. My team and I really haven’t worked on a specific game plan for him, we are focused on the final result, and that’s to get the victory. It really doesn’t matter who the opponent is.”

He added:

“I think it will be a very tough match, but I see myself winning this fight. We are prepared for any situation. My team and I will go out there to do our job.”

Daniel Puertas was bumped up to see action in the world title fight after erstwhile titleholder Ilias Ennahachi decided to pull out of his rematch with Superlek and vacate the flyweight belt. He did so after failing to make the weight limit of 135 pounds while hydrated.

The Spanish challenger is coming off a split decision victory over China’s Jiduo Yibu in February last year. Superlek, meanwhile, is currently riding a three-fight winning streak in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 6 happens at the Impact Arena in Bangkok and is live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Rodtang says Superlek needs to switch things up for kickboxing world title fight against Daniel Puertas

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes that Superlek Kiatmoo9 has what it takes to claim the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title over Daniel Puertas. However, he advised his countryman not to underestimate his opponent if he is to succeed in his goal.

Rodtang sees Daniel Puertas as a very capable foe Superlek needs to be prepared for. He shared his take on the co-headlining contest for ONE Fight NIght 6 in an interview with SCMP MMA, saying:

"It depends on how Superlek is preparing for this fight because Puertas is a very great kickboxing fighter. If Superlek is fighting the same way he fought the same way as he did before it would be a little bit harder."

Catch the full interview below:

ONE Fight NIght 6 is the promotion’s first live event offering for 2023. It will be broadcast live and for free for North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime on January 13.

